Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 15' goes green: 100 trees planted for every correct answer

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the knowledge-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, announced that the makers have decided to plant 100 trees for every correct answer given by the contestants on the show.

In the episode 62, which is titled as ‘Harit Diwali’, the 81-year-old actor said: “This festive season, let us do something eco-friendly for our country and motherland to make our lands flourish and facilitate life.”

“KBC has always been in favour of conserving the environment. We have decided to plant 100 trees for every correct answer given by every contestant. КВС and Sony TV will plant 100 times the trees on planet Earth for every correct answer given by the contestants on the show today,” shared Big B.

The ‘Piku’ actor added: “Only when there is greenery around shall our lives prosper. It won’t be the victory of the contestants alone, but that of the environment as well. Our victory is the victory of the nation. Thank you, everybody.”

Rollover contestant Ipsita Das from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha continued her journey on the hot seat.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.