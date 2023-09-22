Ayesha Jhulka reminisces about her military roots in 'IGT 10'

Actress Ayesha Jhulka, who is set to grace the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, reflects back upon her childhood as she was raised in an Army family, and shares how reunions matter the most to the officers.

‘India’s Got Talent’ has been showcasing phenomenal acts by talent par excellence that has won millions of hearts. This weekend, the contestants will up the ante of entertainment in the ‘Reunion Special’ with 1990’s actors like Chunky Pandey, Deepak Tijori, Ayesha Jhulka and Rahul Roy, while impressing the judges — Badshah and Kirron Kher with their extraordinary performances.

Staying true to the theme of the ‘Reunion Special’, ‘Mahila Band’ reunites with their fellow comrades over a heartfelt video call ahead of their performance. But it’s their heart-warming rendition of the 1990’s chartbusters — ‘Disco Deewane’, and ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, that leaves the judges enthralled.

Not only their act gets a standing ovation from Badshah, but they also garner heaps of praise from Kirron Kher, Deepak Tijori and Ayesha.

The ‘Khiladi’ fame actress said: “Undoubtedly, your performance was nothing short of fantastic. Hailing from an Army background, discipline flows through your veins, and is reflected in your performance. I come from a military family as well.”

“My father is a retired Air Force officer, and many of my relatives have served in the Indian Armed Forces. So, speaking of reunions, army officers often endure separation from their families due to postings and deployments. And that is why I can relate to your sense of longing to reunite with your loved ones,” she added.

Sharing her admiration for the band, Kirron said, “These songs take me back to my youth, and your rendition was thoroughly enjoyable. You talented ladies have made us proud by participating in ‘India’s Got Talent’. Witnessing talent from the Northeast always warms my heart.”

“The winners of the second season, the ‘Shillong Chamber Choir’, who hailed from Meghalaya, had also left us spellbound. The Northeast possesses a natural gift for talent. It’s almost like everyone there is blessed with extraordinary abilities — be it in art, craft, or music. Thank you for this wonderful performance,” Kirron added.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony.