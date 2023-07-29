scorecardresearch
Badshah to 'Mallakhamb' group Abujhmad: 'IGT' will give you global recognition

The group of highly skilled athletes, Chhattisgarh's 'Abujhmad Senior and Junior', have devoted years to mastering the ancient art form of 'Mallakhamb'

The group of highly skilled athletes, Chhattisgarh’s ‘Abujhmad Senior and Junior’, have devoted years to mastering the ancient art form of ‘Mallakhamb’, and now they are all set to leave the audience amazed by their extraordinary performance of this ancient sport in ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10.

Wowed by their act, Judge Badshah said: “I watched Mallakhamb live for the first-time last season and now, I am reliving the magic again with your group. I believe Abujhmad is the future.”

The rapper further said that the show will give their talent wings to fly, and they will receive global recognition for their craft.

“I am amazed by your talent and the confidence with which the group showcased Mallakhamb is just outstanding,” he added.

‘Mallakhamba’ is a traditional sport, originating from the Indian subcontinent, in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga or gymnastic postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane, or rope.

Furthermore, Badshah will also promise to gift their village a television set, so that all the villagers can watch their beloved team on screen and get inspired. Not only this, but the group will also honour Badshah with a ‘Gaur Mukut’.

Echoing the sentiment of ‘Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara,’ the show will put the spotlight on ‘hunar’, and will see extraordinary artists showcase their unique talent on this prestigious stage.

The participants will need to impress the judge’s trio — Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and Badshah — to get the golden buzzer and secure their place in the competition.

From shadow puppetry to archery, mind reading to card magicians, Indian classical dancers to innovative drone acts, India’s Got Talent Season 10 offers a diverse talent pool that will enthrals one and all.

Furthermore, a few of the participants will try to set new a benchmark as they attempt to break the ‘Guinness World Record’ with their extraordinary talent and grit, making the 10th season of India’s Got Talent an iconic and historic milestone to cherish.

Produced by Fremantle India Television Productions Pvt Ltd, and hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani, India’s Got Talent Season 10 will air from today on Sony.

