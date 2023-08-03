scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons

Vidisha Srivastava, who essays the character of Anita Bhabi in the television show 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai', has shared her go-to solution for a clean and clear skin during monsoons.

By Agency News Desk
'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons
'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Vidisha Srivastava uses homemade facial scrub during monsoons

Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who essays the character of Anita Bhabi in the television show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, has shared her go-to solution for a clean and clear skin during monsoons. Monsoons require extra care for the skin given all the moisture.

Talking about her skin-care routine, the actress said that monsoon season can be harsh on the skin, and with so much moisture all around, it’s critical to keep it clean and fuss-free.

She said: “I like to utilise my skincare routine. A simple yet effective facial scrub made with two teaspoons of sea salt, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and a few drops of olive oil is my go-to solution for a clean and clear skin.”

She further mentioned: “I use this scrub to remove excess grime and oil from my face, leaving it refreshed and invigorated”.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ follows the story of two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris, in which the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives and attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress them.

The show takes place in the fictional ‘Modern Colony’ located in Kanpur and revolves around two neighbouring couples. The husbands, Vibhutinarayan Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari, have been married for seven years and are bored with their marriages and are smitten by each other’s wives, unbeknownst to each other.

In the show Vidisha Srivastava portrays the role of Anita, the wife of Vibhuti Ahuti Narayan Mishra (played by Aasif Sheikh), who was once an unsuccessful insurance agent.

The series is produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIFF appoints Clifford Miranda as head coach of India U23 team for Asian Cup qualifiers
Next article
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Heart Throb Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam start 4-Nation Para-Badminton International tournament with wins

Sports

Captains, vice-captains of Indian Blind Cricket teams announced for IBSA World Games, Birmingham 2023

News

Alia Bhatt says sudden transition to full English in 'Heart of Stone' was weird

Sports

Aakash Chopra cheers for Indian Blind Cricket Teams ahead of World Games 2023 in Birmingham

Sports

It's 6 out of 10 as Real Madrid end U.S. tour with another defeat, says Ancelotti

News

Rakesh Roshan had envisioned 'Koi…Mil Gaya' as a 'solo' film

Technology

Users can soon stream Xbox gameplay directly to Discord

News

Sunny on her 2016 infamous interview: 'The whole journey of that entire experience made it a low'

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Heart Throb Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor

Sports

AIFF appoints Clifford Miranda as head coach of India U23 team for Asian Cup qualifiers

Technology

Workers less productive, more likely to make typos in afternoon: Study

Sports

Moeen Ali confirms not being part of England’s Test tour of India despite McCullum’s plea

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Kudmayi Song Lyrics starrring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Gwyneth Paltrow is on a social media hiatus to 'work on being present'

News

Kerala Film awards row: AIYF seeks probe by external agency

News

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for stalking

News

Aerosmith dish out Farewell Tour tickets at exorbitant price, fans upset

Sports

Football: Lionel Messi sends Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US