Bhagyashree lauds act of ‘IGT 10’ contestant on her song ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’

Actress Bhagyashree, who is set to grace the stage of talent reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, will be left amazed by the innovative act of ‘The Art’ on the song ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’, and called it an amazing performance. The song ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’, sung by S P Balasubrahmanyam, is from the 1989 romantic musical film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

It was the debut movie of Bhagyashree, alongside actor Salman Khan.

This weekend the show will be high on entertainment and emotions as it will get its ‘Top 6’ Finalists.

And, making the semi-finale an entertaining affair will be the cast of ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ — Bhagyashree, Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan, who will not only be promoting their film, but will also motivate the semi-finalists in the Saturday episode.

‘The ART’ (Abhishek from Uttar Pradesh, Rahul from Jaipur, and Tejas from Mumbai) will impress one and all with their sizzling act on ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’ in the semi finale episode.

The trio will dance as a pigeon from the iconic movie, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’.

Talking about the same, the 90’s Bollywood queen Bhagyashree said: “I found these pigeons to be very energetic. (laughs). It was amazing. When you started the act, I was wondering what you would do with ‘Kabootar Ja Ja Ja,’ and then you seamlessly transitioned into the song. It was a fantastic fusion. I love you guys.”

Giving a hunar salaam, judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra appreciated their dedication towards dance, saying, “After watching this performance, I have to say ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya.’ I loved the performance. I see that you all have been working so hard, and you were my golden buzzer.”

“Honestly, I liked you, but I wasn’t sure if you would last this long or provide such variety with each act. However, you have consistently surprised me with each performance. ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ was one of my favorite films. It was a cult and a superhit movie. And, your performance, to me, was equally superhit,” added Shilpa.

The Sunday episode will also see the announcement of the ‘Top 6’ finalists who will officially begin their race to the finale in the presence of the host and contestants of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Gauahar Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanisha Mukerji, Sangeeta Phogat, Rajiv Thakur and Adrija Sinha.

The show airs on Sony.