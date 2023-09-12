Amitabh Bachchan shares mantra for ‘sukhi parivaar’ in ‘KBC 15’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, revealed who gets ready first when he goes out with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan.

In the new promo of the quiz-based reality show released on Tuesday, a man from the audience is seen asking Big B, “Aap or Jaya ji jab bahar nikalte hain ghoomne ke liye ya event par jaane ke liye, to dono me se pehle kon tayaar hota hai?.”

The video was titled as: “#ABUnplugged Every wife ever!”

The 80-year-old actor, who is known for his fun antics on the sets of the show, pointed at himself and smiled.

Amitabh looked his dashing best in a purple blazer, matching pants and a white formal shirt.

The man again asks the actor: “Kitne time wait karna padta hai aapko?”, to which Big B replied: “Ye ham nahi batayenge aapko warna samasya khadi ho jaegi parivarik jeevan mein.”

The video was captioned as: “Wife taiyaar hone mein waqt leti hai, lekin kitna waqt leti hai ye nahin bolna chahiye, yahi #AmitabhBachchan ji ka sukhi parivaar ka mantra hai! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.