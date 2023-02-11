scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur urges fans to vote for him

Television actress and former wife of Shalin Bhanot has urged fans to vote for him to win the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

By News Bureau

Television actress and former wife of Shalin Bhanot has urged fans to vote for him to win the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Daljiet took to Instagram Stories and shared a clip to show her support for Shalin, with whom she separated in 2015.

Shalin has made it to the Top 5 and is currently in competition for the trophy alongside names such as Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary.

In the clip, Dalljiet was heard saying: “Bigg Boss 16 ka finale hai and I think it’s the honestly one of the toughest shows to even survive and aap paancho ne bohot mehnat ki hai and you guys are well deserved to be here. So, firstly all the very very best aap paancho ko may the best one win.”

The actress, who was a contestant on the 13th season of Bigg Boss show in 2019, requested fans to vote for Shalin.

“Mai aaj vote appeal karna chahti hoon Shalin ke liye, I really hope that aap log usse vote kare, he has also done a great job, itne mahino family se dur rahna, apne comfort se durr rehna aur survive karna itself quite difficult. So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, zarur vote karna, just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will held on February 12.

Previous article
Fitbit by Google files patent for blood pressure monitoring
Next article
Pamela Anderson's childhood dream job was to be a nun before Playboy stardom
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US