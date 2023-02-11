'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur urges fans to vote for him

Television actress and former wife of Shalin Bhanot has urged fans to vote for him to win the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Daljiet took to Instagram Stories and shared a clip to show her support for Shalin, with whom she separated in 2015.

Shalin has made it to the Top 5 and is currently in competition for the trophy alongside names such as Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary.

In the clip, Dalljiet was heard saying: “Bigg Boss 16 ka finale hai and I think it’s the honestly one of the toughest shows to even survive and aap paancho ne bohot mehnat ki hai and you guys are well deserved to be here. So, firstly all the very very best aap paancho ko may the best one win.”

The actress, who was a contestant on the 13th season of Bigg Boss show in 2019, requested fans to vote for Shalin.

“Mai aaj vote appeal karna chahti hoon Shalin ke liye, I really hope that aap log usse vote kare, he has also done a great job, itne mahino family se dur rahna, apne comfort se durr rehna aur survive karna itself quite difficult. So, I would like to wish Shalin all the very very best, zarur vote karna, just two days to go, from my side all the very best to all five contestants, you all have done fabulous job.”

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will held on February 12.