'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin roped in for Ekta Kapoor's show 'Beqaboo'

'Bigg Boss 16' finalist Shalin Bhanot will be seen playing the lead in TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's show 'Beqaboo'.

By News Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 16’ finalist Shalin Bhanot will be seen playing the lead in TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Beqaboo’. Ekta made the offer to Shalin on the grand finale of the show held on Sunday night.

Shalin accepted the offer and would be seen playing the male lead in the show. He was also offered the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, but he declined the offer.

Currently, the contestants who are in the race for winning the show include Shalin, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, Mc Stan and Archana Gautam.

The show airs on COLORS.

