Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia perform on Kala Chashma song; ShivRit fans loved their chemistry

In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss gave chance to the audience to vote for their favourite contestant by letting them enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. This happened for the first time in Bigg Boss history. As the voting begins, the 6 finalists, Shiv, Shalin, Archana, Priyanka, MC Stan and Nimrit tried to convince the audience with their speech.

Meanwhile, Shalin again went a little over and danced with Archana but both fell while dancing. As the contestants fought for the top 5. Nimrit got eliminated today. MC Stan, Shiv, Nimrit, Priyanka and Shalin reached the top 5.

Shiv and Nimrit perform in front of the audience to impress them. Shiv was seen wearing pink turtle neck tshirt and black jeans, while Nimrit was seen wearing a green shirt and pink skirt.

Fans loved their chemistry as one user tweeted saying, “What a performance!!! What a chemistry!!!! Just uffffffff🥵😍🔥 #ShivRit #ShivThakare #NimritKaurAhluwalia”