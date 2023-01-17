scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Archana Gautam and gives her a savage reply saying ‘Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya’

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam have been at loggerheads since the past few days

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Archana Gautam and gives her a savage reply saying 'Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya' pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Archana Gautam and gives her a savage reply saying 'Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya' pic courtesy twitter

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, housemates will get a chance to earn some amount of their lost prize money. The ration task comes with a big twist as Bigg Boss keeps items worth Rs 10 lakh.

The promo showed that along with winning Ticket to Finale, Bigg Boss will also give a chance to the contestants to win some prize money.

Bigg Boss also taunted Soundarya Sharma, who picked some personal items for Archana Gautam. Bigg Boss says, “It’s personal shopping time but you are picking up items for Archana.” With Soundarya and Archana being good friends, the latter also names Shiv and complains to Bigg Boss saying, “Shiv will exchange his items with everyone else.”

Shiv and Archana have been at loggerheads since the past few days. Hearing Archana’s taunt, Shiv retorts, “Your intention and thoughts are so dirty… it’s dirtier than this water. Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya. Ungli master.”

