Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia enjoy and dance to BB Anthem after eviction

Mandali members Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. The duo share a strong bond, which was also evident through their journey in the house.

In a new video, the duo are seen partying together and showcasing their special bond in a video that sees the duo grooving to Bigg Boss anthem, just like they used to do in the Bigg Boss house and their fans can’t get over it.

Nimrit and Sumbul are seen looking gorgeous as they donned stunning attires for a party. They are seen shaking a leg to the BB anthem and performing the viral dance steps by mandali member MC Stan.

They both are seen doing the same steps that they’d do on the Bigg Boss anthem with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. The backdrop has beautiful decor with ‘Congratulations, proud of you Nimrit’ written on it.

The video is going viral on social media, and scores of their fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the duo.