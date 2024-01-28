‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek Kumar wont party with Samarth Jurel because he doesn’t want to get ‘slapped’

Amid a task ahead of the ‘Bigg Boss 18’ finale, finalist Abhishek Kumar took the name of former housemate Samarth Jurel, whom he would not like to party with outside the house.

In a task ahead of the finale with Bharti Singh and Orry, finalists had to give one housemate’s name, with whom they don’t want to party/have their name in the guestlists.

Abhishek Kumar said: “I don’t want to party with Samarth because I don’t want to get slapped.” He was hinting at the slapping incident, which took place in the house, where Abhishek slapped Samarth for putting tissue in his mouth.

Munawar Faruqui took the name of his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan, who came in the show as a wildcard and opened the can of worms of Munawar’s personal life on national TV.

“Ayesha, I feel whatever happened it was till here and it has finished here,” Munawar said.

Then came a miffed Ankita Lokhande, who seemed angry at her husband Vicky Jain for partying outside when he got evicted.

“I wanted to write Vicky’s name but I can’t party without him but he can.” She then added: “Neil and Aishwarya.”

Mannara Chopra played safe, as she took the name of Sonia Bansal, who was shown the exit door on the very first week of the show.

Arun Mahshetty took Abhishek’s name. The two had been engaging in frequent fights amid the show

Citing the reason, Arun said: “When the family week happened his mother said forgive him, but he cannot be forgiven. He is not made for friendship.”