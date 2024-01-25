Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets emotional after watching her journey video; Bigg Boss says, ‘Rishton wali ladki’

Bigg Boss 17 is all set for its final day. The makers have added to the excitement by unveiling the journey videos of each of the top 5 finalists. In the recent episodes, the contestants got to witness their journey and they were seen expressing different emotions while watching their videos.

Bigg Boss said that the actor needed no introduction and that she had the guts to enter ‘Bigg Boss 17’ with her husband Vicky Jain. Bigg Boss called her ‘Rishton Ki Ladki’ and also lauded her for letting everyone judge their relationship. The clip focused mainly on the turbulence faced by Ankita and Vicky during the show. In the latter part of the video, Bigg Boss also showed her the heartwarming entry of her mother. Ankita got emotional and eventually teared up.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Dilse nibhaaya hai Ankita ne har rishta Bigg Boss ke ghar mein. Let’s cheer up for her great journey.”