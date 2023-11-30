Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya fight over cleanliness; Netizens slammed Ankita for her behaviour

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Bos 17, we saw Isha Malviya getting a chance to give therapy to any contestant who needs cleanliness. Isha was initially taken aback by Bigg Boss’ task. Ankita also laughed at the same. But she then asked Ankita Lokhande to come to the therapy as she felt Ankita needed therapy on cleanliness.

Despite Ankita trying hard to put her point across that she is doing her best and whatever she can, Isha remained firm on her stand. She gave it back to Ankiat whether they got into an argument.

We also saw Ankita Lokhande arrogantly claiming that always does her duties and cleans better than others. We saw Mannara Chopra taking a jibe at Vicky Jain asking him to go and help her clean. We also saw Sana Raees Khan helping Ankita out in cleaning her room. Ankita still refused to believe that she had cleanliness issues.

Netizens have slammed Ankita Lokhande for her behaviour. The actress in the episode said that she is classy. But that does not seem to be with the way she lives. Netizens have called out Ankita and some even said they found her incorrigible.