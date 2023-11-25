'Bigg Boss 17': Former crime reporter Jigna Vora gets evicted

Former crime reporter Jigna Vora has been shown the exit door after being nominated last week. She is the third contestant to be ousted from the show. Soniya Bansal and Navid Sole were evicted before Jigna.

The former crime reporter was nominated against names such as Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan and Anurag Dobhal.

Jigna was falsely accused of having a connection in the murder of journalist and was booked under MCOCA.

Her biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison inspired the 2023 Netflix series ‘Scoop’ starring Karishma Tanna and was directed by Hansal Mehta.

She often spoke about her days behind the bars and how she came out victorious. She was even seen talking about her times in the jail in the show with other housemates.