Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s rumoured boyfriend Samarth Jurel to enter the house?

Isha Malviya, is currently in a relationship with her Udaariyan costar Samarth Jurrel who is soon to enter the house

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Isha Malviya’s rumoured boyfriend Samarth Jurel to enter the house _pic courtesy jio cinema
Bigg Boss 17, known for its blend of drama and emotion, has been a hotbed of both controversy and affection within just a few days of its launch.

Ex flames Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have been a hot topic of discussion outside the show. While the viewers of the show are divided amongst people shipping the ex flames and people calling out their relationship for being toxic, India Forums is back with another exclusive scoop on the show.

Isha Malviya, is currently in a relationship with her Udaariyan costar Samarth Jurrel. Well, that’s not it, from what our sources tell us, Samarth, who was last seen in Zee TV’s show ‘Maitree’ is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house.

The Khabri posted, ‘#IshaMalviya’s rumoured boyfriend #SamarthJurel has been approached to enter #BiggBoss17′. He Can enter the house soon’

