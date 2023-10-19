Bigg Boss 17: Khaanzaadi calls Isha Malviya ‘Most Ugliest’; Abhishek Kumar calls her the most prettiest girl

Abhishek Kumar managed to hit headlines for his equation with Isha Malviya. Abhishek was seen getting aggressive with Khaanzaadi over her comments towards Isha.

Khaanzaadi and Isha get into ugly arguement where Abhishek also gets involved in the brawl. It was Khaanzaadi and Abhishek sitting in garden area while Isha walking past commented to Abhishek. Isha mocks her saying she is the most beautiful one. Khaanzaadi contradicts her and calls her the ugliest.

Later Abhishek loses his temper and calls her the most prettiest girl.