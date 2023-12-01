scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya gets violent with Abhishek Kumar for attacking and pushing him; Fans trend ‘We Stand With Abhishek’

Sunny Arya for attacking Abhishek Kumar and grabbing his collar after the latter got involved in a fight with Arun Srikanth Mashettey in Bigg Boss 17

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 17 Sunny Arya gets violent with Abhishek Kumar for attacking and pushing him; Fans trend 'We Stand With Abhishek'
Bigg Boss 17 Sunny Arya gets violent with Abhishek Kumar for attacking and pushing him; Fans trend 'We Stand With Abhishek' _pic courtesy twitter

Ardent fans of Bigg Boss are miffed with Sunny Arya for attacking Abhishek Kumar and grabbing his collar after the latter got involved in a fight with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. It all started when Isha Malviya and Arun locked horns and Abhishek asked the YouTuber to not lose his calm.

The makers released a promo where Abhishek Kumar can be seen crying in anger after Sunny Arya got violent with him. From attacking him to pushing him, Sunny broke an important rule of Bigg Boss 17 house. After the promo went on air, the netizens demanded Sunny Arya’s elimination from the show, requesting the makers to evict him for breaking the rule.

“Fans unite! It’s time to address the unacceptable violence inside the Bigg Boss house. Evict Tehelka now! @abhishekkuma08 deserves respect and safety. WE STAND WITH ABHISHEK,” another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
