Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Arya gets violent with Abhishek Kumar for attacking and pushing him; Fans trend ‘We Stand With Abhishek’

Ardent fans of Bigg Boss are miffed with Sunny Arya for attacking Abhishek Kumar and grabbing his collar after the latter got involved in a fight with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. It all started when Isha Malviya and Arun locked horns and Abhishek asked the YouTuber to not lose his calm.

The makers released a promo where Abhishek Kumar can be seen crying in anger after Sunny Arya got violent with him. From attacking him to pushing him, Sunny broke an important rule of Bigg Boss 17 house. After the promo went on air, the netizens demanded Sunny Arya’s elimination from the show, requesting the makers to evict him for breaking the rule.

“Fans unite! It’s time to address the unacceptable violence inside the Bigg Boss house. Evict Tehelka now! @abhishekkuma08 deserves respect and safety. WE STAND WITH ABHISHEK,” another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.