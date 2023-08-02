scorecardresearch
'Dhruv Tara': Dhruv will be torn between trust and the truth

The upcoming episodes of TV show 'Dhruv Tara', will see the titular character of Dhruv being torn between trusting Samrat's words and seeking the truth.

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming episodes of the television show ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’, will see the titular character of Dhruv being torn between trusting Samrat’s words and seeking the truth. The storyline of the show will take a turn as Senapati Samrat (Vineet Chaudhary) will manipulate Dhruv, leading him to believe a distorted truth about his father, Ravi (Harsh Vasishtha).

The plot builds intrigue as it unravels and sets the stage for a dramatic confrontation between Dhruv and Tara. As the story progresses, Senapati Samrat will execute the next step of his plan, fueled by a hidden grudge against Tara’s family.

He distorts Dhruv’s perception of his father’s past by planting seeds of doubt, suggesting that Tara’s family concealed vital information about Ravi, Dhruv’s long-lost father. A pivotal moment arises when Tara confronts Dhruv, sensing their growing distance. She pleads with him to listen to her side of the story, vowing to reveal the complete truth about Ravi.

Talking about the same, Ishaan Dhawan, who portrays the character of Dhruv, said: “Dhruv is trapped in a web of lies and confusion. Senapati Samrat’s evil plan is making him doubt his past and believe that Tara’s family hid the truth about his father, Ravi intentionally. He is torn between trusting Samrat’s words and seeking the truth. The journey ahead is full of surprises, and Dhruv is in a dilemma about whether to trust his partner, Tara or Senapati. Exciting twists and turns ahead; stay tuned.”

Vineet Chaudhury, who portrays the character of Samrat, said that the viewers will witness Senapati’s intensifying revenge as he will chalk out a plan to twist the truth and make Dhruv doubt the ones he cares for.

The actor said: “Playing the mastermind behind the deception adds layers of intrigue to the plot as my character Senapati is determined to brainwash Dhruv into believing that Tara and her family hid the truth about his father, Ravi. It will be thrilling for the audience to see how far Senapati can push Dhruv and whether his cunning tactics will succeed.”

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
