Did Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav SLAM Asim Riaz?

Elvish Yadav recently went live on his Instagram handle and slammed Asim Riaz for his comments about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner at a concert.

By Pooja Tiwari
Bigg Boss Ott 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently went live on his Instagram handle and slammed Asim Riaz for his comments about the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner at a concert.

Recently Asim Riaz is making headlines for his Bangalore concert. It started with Asim saying that nobody can take his and Sidharth’s place, not even the current Bigg Boss fames during his Bangalore concert. After, the audience cheered Elvish’s name and that’s when Asim mocked him saying that he come live and talk about his ” numbers and followers”. While His fans supported him and claimed that Asim never mentioned Elvish Yadav’s name while interacting with the live crowd.

On the other hand Elvish Yadav shared a new video where he apparently took multiple digs at Asim Riaz. The BB OTT 2 winner expressed his displeasure with the model, slamming him. Things turned nasty as the YouTuber blasted the Bigg Boss 13 star openly, setting several tongues wagging. Elvish said that he would never abuse or use derogatory language, saying that Asim should say things on his face instead of speaking in public. “Main sab cheezon se upar ho. Bhai thoda ganda ho raha, galat bol raha hai. Mere aage karke dikhao, samne karo toh dekhe bhi. Aise toh kutte bhaukte rehte hai, lekin hamhe kise se lena dena nahi. Bhai violent hai,” he said in his video.

