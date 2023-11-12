‘Doree’ actors Sudhaa Chandran, Amar Upadhyay share their Diwali rituals

As the country is celebrating the festival of lights, actors Sudhaa Chandran and Amar Upadhyay have shared their plans for Diwali celebrations this year, along with their childhood memories. Sudhaais currently seen playing the role of Kailashi Devi in ‘Doree’, whileAmarplays the role of Ganga Prasad in the thought-provokingsocial drama.

Opening up about the festivities,Sudhaashared: “From my earliest days, my father taught me the importance of helping others. EveryDiwali, I carry on the tradition of visiting an orphanage to celebrate the festival with children there.”

“At my in-laws’ place, we observe the festival by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. For me, this festival is about being grateful for the blessings I’ve received. I wish everyone a HappyDiwaliand pray for a prosperous and peaceful world,” she added.

Amarsaid: “I’m going to be spending time with my family. Before the festival, all the family members begin redecorating the home, buying new clothes, and exchanging gifts with relatives. I’m looking forward to sampling savoury snacks that have been my favourites since childhood.”

“As a tradition, we will buy jewellery and have dinner together. Nothing is more fulfilling than watching my children Chenab and Aryaman enjoy this festival. It’s wonderful to be reliving theDiwaliof my childhood through them,” Amar added.

The show touches upon the reality of many girls abandoned bytheirparents.

The social malady explored in the upcoming show addresses girls in a patriarchal society who are not the first choice of their parents. This gender inequality is entrenched in society and people who need to changetheirperspective towards women.

The show traces the tale ofDoree, a six-year-old doting daughter who lives with her foster father Ganga Prasad in the Bunkar mohalla of Banaras. It features child actor Mahi Bhanushali in the titular role.

‘Doree’ airs on Colors.