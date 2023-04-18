Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen together again, much to the delight of their fans. SuMaan shippers have been waiting forever to see their two favourite TV stars under one roof and soon, it will come true.

Joining them will be Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss 14 fame and also Shiv Thakare, Bigg Boss Marathi winner and Bigg Boss 16 runner-up. Together, they will be featuring on Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Fahmaan and Sumbul have already made headlines for the same. Nikki Tamboli has joined them. The three of them turned Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Check out Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose below: