Fans trend “PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN”

MC Stan has gained huge love from the audience after stepping out from the BB16 house.

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has gained huge love from the audience after stepping out from the BB16 house.

MC Stan has planned Basti Ka Hasti concerts across the country. The concert ran successfully in many states, including Hyderabad. However, in Indore, Bajrang Dal opposed the MC Stan concert and canceled it an hour before it to began.

The reports say that Bajrang Dal beat MC Stan and asked fans to vacate the place. The videos of bajrang dal at MC Stan’s concert are going viral on Twitter.

Even in Nagpur, Bajrang Dal submitted a complaint to cancel the Basti Ka Hasti concert, which will be held on March 18th. However, MC Stan fans slam bajrang dal on social media and support MC Stan. They are trending “PUBLIC STANDS WITH MC STAN” on Twitter.

