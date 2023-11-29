scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

For Sriti Jha, working with Arjit Taneja is a 'delight'

Sriti Jha, said that they are not just co-stars but great friends, and wished their chemistry translates on the screen as well.

By Agency News Desk
For Sriti Jha, working with Arjit Taneja is a 'delight' _pic courtesy news agency
For Sriti Jha, working with Arjit Taneja is a 'delight' _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Sriti Jha, who is seen as Amruta in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’, opened up on her friendship with Arjit Taneja, and said that they are not just co-stars but great friends, and wished their chemistry translates on the screen as well.

‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is a love story between two contrasting characters, Amruta and Virat, portrayed by Sriti and Arjit respectively.

The narrative is set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai where Amruta, a 29-year-old unmarried Marathi Mulgi finds her path crossing in the most unexpected of ways with a worldly-wise Punjabi Munda from Delhi, Virat.

While she believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership that both sides need to constantly work on, he harbours a sceptical view on marriage. In fact, he is anti-marriage, having concluded that most women are gold-diggers.

Speaking about the same, Sriti said: “Being a part of ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ is a thrilling experience and with Zee TV being like a home for the longest time, returning to the channel is like a homecoming for me.”

“Working with Arjit once again is also a delight. We are not just co-stars but great friends, and I hope our friendship and chemistry translates onto the screen as well,” she said.

Sriti added: “I believe that Amruta’s character is very well written. The initial response to the first episode has been encouraging and after seeing the incredible amount of love in Delhi, I am feeling ecstatic.”

As the show progresses, it will delve into the intricacies of today’s love dynamics. With each episode, viewers are being drawn deeper into the lives of Amruta and Virat, witnessing the evolution of their relationship against the canvas of their differentiated family backgrounds and the inevitable challenges that love must overcome.

The show has a layered plot, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience.

The show airs on Zee TV.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India shine at Asian Armwrestling Cup 2023, win 9 medals
Next article
‘Hockey India's relentless efforts in enhancing the game standards are commendable', says Hockey Punjab captain Harmanpreet Singh
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US