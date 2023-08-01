scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

Vidisha Srivastava has spoken about the friendship bond with her bestie and shared that though they may not speak regularly

By Agency News Desk
For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship
For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

Actress Vidisha Srivastava, who portrays Anita Bhabi in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has spoken about the friendship bond with her bestie and shared that though they may not speak regularly but the two share such a mature friendship that they are always there when one needs the other.

Ahead of the Friendship Day which happens to be on August 6, the actress said that she believes in quality over quantity when it comes to friendship

Talking about the same, the actress said: “In life, we meet numerous people. Still, some leave a lasting impact, and my dear friend Shilpy is one of those special individuals. Despite my busy shooting schedule, she’s been by my side through thick and thin, and I cherish our close bond. Although I may not speak with her often, she remains understanding and always there when I need her.”

The actress further mentioned that for her the quality of friendship matters more than anything else. She believes in having fewer friends but is confident that all her friends will always be by her side should she need emotional support or help with anything else.

“I value the quality of my friendships over quantity, and Shilpy is a like-minded and trustworthy companion. We’ve created beautiful memories, from taking shortcuts to school, crossing boundaries, and sharing secret crushes to playfully competing for the teachers’ favour. With Shilpy, I’ve learned the true essence of friendship – being honest with each other, which matters the most,” she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday through Friday on &TV.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'
Next article
Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star
This May Also Interest You
News

Kartik Aaryan exudes pride as he dons 'India' blazer in 'Chandu Champion' first look

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will get better, tweak things along the way, says Ponting

Technology

Vanguard slashes Bhavish-run Ola’s valuation by 52% at $3.5 bn: Report

Technology

Meta may launch AI-powered 'personas' next month

Sports

'Keeping my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again', says Harbhajan on Bumrah's return for Ireland T20Is

Technology

Billionaire Jack Ma invests in fishery & agriculture startup

Technology

Short video app Chingari crosses 100 mn downloads on Google Play store

Technology

Online gamers from small towns seek withdrawal of 'punitive' 28% GST

News

Kangana Ranaut wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

News

Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star

News

Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

Technology

Nintendo to launch next-gen console in 2024: Report

News

Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background

Sports

Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

News

Prabhas take fight to global mafia in 'Salaar: Part 1', exploring international boundaries

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja Bhatt ran the house in struggling days

News

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

News

Asit Kumarr Modi has started the casting for ‘Daya ben’ character

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US