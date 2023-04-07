After creating a lot of buzz with his picture, Gautam Singh Vig has finally cleared all the rumours going around him dating a mystery girl. She is ‘Bigg Boss 12’ fame Saba Khan and she also shared her excitement for her first-time collaboration with the ‘Junooniyat’ actor in the music video, ‘Dooriyan’.

The song features Saba Khan as the female lead and has been directed by Tanveer Syed Riaz who has directed films like ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Bang Bang’, and ‘Ek Villain’.

Recently, Gautam’s picture with a mystery girl went viral on social media and many started guessing if he is dating someone, now it has been revealed that girl is Saba and the picture is a scene from a music video.

Saba said: “I am really happy to see the response to this song poster from the audience. I am also excited since this is my first collaboration with Gautam and I cannot wait for the audience to watch the music video.”

Taking to his Instagram, Gautam also posted a music video poster and captioned it as ‘Love Made In Heaven But Born In Hell’. The poster showcases the two leads in a romantic pose against a beautiful backdrop, hinting at a love story.

‘Dooriyan’ features Gautam Singh Vig and Saba Khan, sung and composed by Altaf Sayyed, written by Atiya Sayyed and story by creative producer Mahesh Poojary. The music video for ‘Dooriyan’ will be released soon on Groovenexus’ Official YouTube channel.