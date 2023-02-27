scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

Kajal Chauhan, who is currently seen in the show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai', shared her wish to have a fairytale marriage and idea of a life partner.

By News Bureau

TV actress Kajal Chauhan, who is currently playing the role of Gaura in the show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, shared her wish to have a fairytale marriage and idea of a life partner. She said: “I dream of a simple fairytale wedding in which I get to wear a long fairy-like gown that completes my appearance in the lovely bridal attire, where the unforgettable day takes place in the forest embracing nature, between mountains and fountains enhancing the big day with lots of colourful flowers and decor, where fireflies spark making it romantic, and letting the outdoors influence the special day in the presence of both of our families, friends, etc.”

The ‘Molkki’ actress further shared about the kind of partner she is looking for and what qualities she wants to see in him.

Talking about the same, she further added: “Like longing for a fairytale wedding, I also hope and desire for the ideal life partner, someone who respects, values, and loves my family above all else and knows me for who I am. Because I have a bit of a childish spirit, my future partner should be mature enough to understand and balance our relationship.”

“I desire a lifelong companion who will be all-encompassing, compassionate, joyful, and the source of my happiness. As of right now, I have no plans to get married because I’m too busy and focused on my career, but when the time comes, I’d like a fairytale wedding like the one described above,” she concluded.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is an official remake of Bengali drama ‘Chuni Panna’. The story revolves around Gaura and Rekha, portrayed by Kajal Chauhan and Sushmita Mukherjee respectively.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan
Next article
SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants appoint Beth Mooney as captain, Sneh Rana named vice-captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US