Kamya Punjabi now plays Bengali 'masi' in Kolkata red light district Sonagachhi

Kamya Punjabi said after playing Preeto for six years, she had not expected that the audience would love and accept the character of Didun with so much love.

By Agency News Desk

Television actress Kamya Punjabi, who is currently seen playing the role of Didun in show ‘Neerja-Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, said after playing Preeto for six years, she had not expected that the audience would love and accept the character of Didun with so much love.

Kamya Punjabi is known to add life to whatever roles she plays. Her portrayal of the character Preeto in the show ‘Shakti- Astitva ke Ehsaas ki’ was loved and admired by everyone. The actress is now playing the role of Didun who is the Maharani of the biggest Red Light area in Kolkata and she is getting immense love from the audience for the role.

In an exclusive interview, the actress spoke about the show and her character and said, “When I first heard the role of Didun I was skeptical about it because prior to this I had played the role of a Punjabi woman Preeto for six years and audience had given me so much love for that role. Somewhere till date everybody used to see me like that.

“I was scared if the same audience would accept me in the role of a Bengali woman now. But I am thankful and grateful to everyone for giving me so much love. I had never expected I would get so much love for the role of Didun.”

‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ is the story of a mother’s unyielding love for her daughter Neerja, despite living in Kolkata’s infamous red light district, Sonagachi.

The show stars Ayub Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh , Rajveer Singh, Aastha Sharma.

The show premiered on Colors TV on July 10.

Agency News Desk
