Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao drinks poison during live session

Actor-comedian, Tirthanand Rao, popular by the name of Junior Nana Patekar recently attempted suicide during live session on social media.

The comedian who has previously worked with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus in Ajoobe held a live session wherein he alleged that a woman has been held responsible for his current state.

While claiming he was in live-in with a woman in question she emotionally blackmailed him and also extorted money from him. The actor took a bottle on insect repellent and drank it.