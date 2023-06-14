scorecardresearch
Kapil Sharma’s co-actor Tirthanand Rao drinks poison during live session

By Shweta Ghadashi
Actor-comedian, Tirthanand Rao, popular by the name of Junior Nana Patekar recently attempted suicide during live session on social media.

The comedian who has previously worked with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus in Ajoobe held a live session wherein he alleged that a woman has been held responsible for his current state.

While claiming he was in live-in with a woman in question she emotionally blackmailed him and also extorted money from him. The actor took a bottle on insect repellent and drank it.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
