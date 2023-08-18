scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15', lauded the determination of a contestant, who revealed that  he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta.

By Agency News Desk
'KBC 15': Amitabh Bachchan lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease
'KBC 15': Amitabh Bachchan lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, lauded the determination of a contestant, who revealed that  he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta.

In the fourth episode of the quiz-based reality, contestant Rahul Kumar said he was suffering from a genetic disease called Osteogenesis imperfecta. He won the fastest finger in the first round and joined Big B on the hot seat.

A question popped related to X-rays, the contestant gave the correct answer and shared his emotional story.

Kumar shared details about his genetic disease, Osteogenesis imperfecta, and revealed that it’s a condition where the bones become brittle.

He said: “I have Osteogenesis imperfecta. It is a disease in which bones get fractured easily. One in 20,000 people get this disease. I have had around 360 fractures. A little bit of force can fracture a bone. It can happen even during sleep. So, whenever it happens, I have to go through x-rays.”

On learning about this, Amitabh praised the contestant’s determination even in such a difficult phase. In the game he won Rs 3,20,000, with all his lifelines.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony Entertainment.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler
Next article
Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'
This May Also Interest You
News

Badshah lauds Raaga Fusion: 'Felt like listening to Indian Orchestra performing on Broadway'

News

Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

Sports

Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler

News

Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

News

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Sports

I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Review

Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story

Sports

Football: Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona defender Araujo

Technology

Twitch to allow streamers block banned users from watching streams

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new promo from Kavya with Mishkat Varma

News

Britney Spears is in high spirits despite ongoing divorce battle

Sports

We’re all willing to make it happen, says Kagiso Rabada on ambition to lead South Africa to ODI WC glory

News

Sandra Bullock feels heartbroken after 'The Blind Side' controversy

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': New 'khatra' looms with a mystery 'Undercover' agent

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash sizzle in an electric blue dress

Technology

Jack Dorsey quits Instagram, Musk reacts with fire emoji (Lead)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US