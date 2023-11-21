scorecardresearch
Khushi Dubey excited as ‘Aashiqana’ airs on TV: ‘Manifestation coming true’

Khushi Dubey has expressed her happiness as her OTT streaming show 'Aashiqana' is now airing on television screens, and said it's like a manifestation coming true.

Actress Khushi Dubey has expressed her happiness as her OTT streaming show ‘Aashiqana’ is now airing on television screens, and said it’s like a manifestation coming true.

The show stars Zain Ibad Khan alongside Khushi.

‘Aashiqana’ is an intense love story about Chikki (Khushi) and her counterpart, played by Zain, are two vulnerable souls with broken hearts, drawn together by fate and entwined in a gripping murder mystery.

Chikki dares to dream and becomes a female cop in a male-dominated cop universe. Their love transcends adversity, making ‘Aashiqana’ a tale of romance, resilience, and the pursuit of justice.

Talking about the release of the show on TV, Khushi shared: “It’s a manifestation which is coming true. The show is already doing so well on OTT, but I still used to get requests and messages from fans to bring it on TV and finally their prayers have been heard.”

“I’m glad that people who didn’t had the access to OTT and couldn’t watch our show will now be able to see it on television, and hope they shower the same love on us at it premiers on TV,” she added.

The show is not just an enthralling love story but it’s about challenging stereotypes, and about empowerment.

‘Aashiqana’ is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

It’s now airing on Star Bharat.

0
