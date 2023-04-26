scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo

Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the 'The Kapil Sharma Show', known for playing Sapna, informed his fans through a post that he is back.

By Agency News Desk
Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Krushna Abhishek _ pic courtesy instagram

Stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek has finally returned to the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Krushna, who is known for playing the character of Sapna on the show, informed his fans through his Instagram post that he is back.

In the latest promo dropped by the makers of the show, Krushna is seen entering the stage on a rickshaw with the song ‘Dhol Bajne Laga… koi laut ke aaya hai’ from Anil Kapoor’s film ‘Virasat’ playing in the backdrop. As soon as he enters the show, Kapil hugs him and Krushna jokingly says he was not coming on the show because of monetary issues.

Krushna also has shared a video with the song ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke’, playing in the backdrop and he was seen making an hilarious entry in the show.

He captioned it: “Sapna is back. Thank you my fan family for all the love”.

Archana Puran Singh has responded with heart emoji to the post.

Pic. Sourcekrushna30
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
ITTF president visits COC president in Beijing
Next article
Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Axar Patel should be appointed captain of Delhi Capitals in the long run, says Gavaskar

News

‘Ram Setu’ director Abhishek Sharma’s next to be espionage thriller based on Wuhan virus

Technology

Private Japanese lander loses communication during touchdown on Moon

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant spreading in US

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan reports 1st mpox case

News

Khushi Dubey performs a dance sequence in one take with Zayn Ibad Khan

Technology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

News

Dimple Kapadia is happy with the sense of responsibility in the new generation

Sports

India U-17 go down 0-2 against Leganes U-18 on Spain tour

Technology

Breathing toxic air may raise cognitive problems in babies: Study

News

Erica Fernandes opens up on what prompted her to take up 'The Haunting'

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have a 'dance pe chance' in the gym

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors restore mobility of 142 kg woman post total knee-replacement surgery

Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer is hopefully not too far away, says Jason Behrendorff

News

Punjabi web series ’25 25 50′ announced

Technology

US jury verdict in patent lawsuit adds to business woes facing Samsung

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US