Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

Actress Manasi Joshi Roy will be seen essaying the role of the strong-willed Ambika in the upcoming show ‘ Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’. She says her character is unique and her thoughts and actions are path-breaking.

Manasi says: “My character Ambika Rajgaur is really unique, and her thoughts and actions are path-breaking. She thinks ahead of her time. What’s interesting is that Ambika will be seen adopting a girl with the intention of making her a daughter-in-law when she grows up.

“This is because Ambika is someone who loves her family a lot and she believes that only a bahu raised with the right values can keep her family together. She believes that if she inculcates these values in Kesar with love, she will grow up to be the kind of bahu the family needs.”

“I truly feel the show’s concept is really unique and it is a topic not explored on television, and I am sure the audience will connect with the storyline and its characters.”

The story of ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Ha’i takes viewers to Gujarat where amidst a vibrant Navratri celebration, a storm begins to brew within the Rajgaur family of Palanpur when the youngest bahu Hetal seeks separation, challenging the traditional role of a bahu. This unexpected turn of events leaves Ambika, the eldest bahu and the matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty devastated as it has been her top-most priority to keep the family together.

Ambika, in a first-of-its-kind landmark decision, adopts little Kesar, a baby left at the doorstep of their family orphanage and vows to raise her – not as a beti but as a bahu.

She added: “I strongly resonate with my character as I’m a daughter-in-law off-screen too. Family life is of great importance to me, aligning with her belief, ‘Bahu bhi Beti bann sakti hai’. Preparation wasn’t a challenge since my diverse life experiences make my portrayal natural.

“And if we talk about me playing a Gujarati matriarch on-screen, I am already a Gujarati woman, so all I needed to do was borrow cultural nuances from my own life and experiences and apply it in my performance. In fact, this is the first time I’ll be seen as a Gujarati character on television, so I am really looking forward to it and I hope I get the love and support of my fans.”

‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ is all set to premiere on Zee TV.