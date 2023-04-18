scorecardresearch
When Manisha Koirala called the real life heroes from the TATA Hospital NGO Impact foundation

By Editorial Desk
Manisha Koirala and Mahima Chaudhary on The Kapil Sharma Show

In the recent The Kapil Sharma Show, Manisha Koirala and Mahima Chaudhary make a grand entry on Kapil’s show. Manisha Koirala has made a mark not just in the Hindi film industry but down south as well with her acting prowess and with her beauty. Manisha has given several hits in her career spanning over three decades. And in Kapil Sharma’s latest episode evergreen beauty Manisha Koirala was looking amazing in her white attire.

The talented actress Manisha Koirala has appeared as a guest along with actress Mahima Chaudary in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which was focused around the stardom they have had from the 1990s and their journey during the Cancer treatment days. Both the actresses looked super gorgeous and were seen enjoying the show fullest.

The actresses had a great time on the show since they met after ages and Mahima reveals & praises about Manisha Koirala’s personality and that she is mesmerized by Manisha and Dimple Kapadia on screen as well as offscreen.

Manisha Koirala also shared her experiences meeting Mahima after a long time, This was a good place where we were just there together for a long time and got to spend some amazing time with her. It was really lovely to see her comeback to life in a full form and fighting spirit, smiling face and looking glam. So it felt really nice and warm and it was a fun evening with her.

According to the sources, When KSS approached Manisha Koirala for the show. Manisha thought it would be a good place to showcase and praise the real life heroes of the society on the show. So Manisha asked The Kapil Sharma Show team to call real life heroes who work so much for the society but they are never seen on the limelight, So she requested the team to contact impact foundations people to be present during the show. And there is a lady called Shalini Jatia, who works really hard along with other good doctors, working for poor Childhood cancer patients in TATA Hospital for NGO Impact foundation. Since Manisha and Mahima were ex-cancer patients.

