Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal welcomed a new member into his house

Naagin 6 fame Pratik Sehajpal rose to popularity after coming out of Bigg Boss 15 and further went on to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Pratik recently fulfilled his dream of buying a brand-new car with his own money. The actor also shared pictures on his social media along with his family.

Pratik shared pictures with his entire family shared pictures as they were posing alongside their new car. Pratik bought a white colored Toyota SUV.

He captioned also captioned the post “Shukar shukar shukar Can’t explain in words what it means to me #PratikFam #PratikSehajpal”. The actor looks super excited and happy about taking his new purchase home.