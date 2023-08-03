scorecardresearch
Pariva Pranati on the first cat she rescued at Mumbai's Film City

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana Wagle in the television show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, has a deep affection for cats. Ahead of International Cat Day, the actress spoke about her connection with the felines. She also shared that the first cat she rescued was at Film City.

The actress said that she had a deep love for animals since childhood, and she would rescue any creature in need, from squirrels to birds.

She said: “My first encounter with rescuing a cat was in Film City, and since then, I’ve rescued many others, ensuring they find loving homes through adoption.”

Pariva has seven cats at home, and she described them as “incredibly warm and welcoming.”

The actress further mentioned: “They have become a source of solace that immediately ease my worries the moment I step through the door. Whether in the comfort of my own home or on the vibrant sets of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, my affection for cats knows no limits.”

“They bring me unparalleled comfort and joy, no matter where they wander. I extend my heartfelt care to these fur babies on the sets, ensuring they feel cherished and well-cared for,” she added.

Pariva has acted in ‘Vaada Raha’, ‘With Love, Delhi’ and ‘Hamari Sister Didi’.

Talking about ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, the show follows the story of three generations of a middle-class family that navigate the ups and downs of life and overcome their simple everyday struggles together.

The show also stars Sumeet Raghavan, Sheehan Kapahi, Amit Soni, Hitanshu Nagia, Anjan Srivastav and Diya Panchal.

‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

–IANS

aa/kvd

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

