Prapti Shukla quits 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' to explore new opportunities

Actress Prapti Shukla, who is currently seen essaying the role of Gungun in the TV sitcom ‘Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’, has quit the show to explore new opportunities.

The actress said: “I’m glad to experience the journey of Gungun while shooting in the show. I’m amazed at working with J D Majethia sir. Since my childhood I have been a huge fan of him. His is an amazing actor and an actor’s director, above all a very great human being. I hope to associate with him again and enjoy the opportunity to play the lead role in his show.”

“I have quit the show to explore new opportunities. I couldn’t find any hope for my character’s growth in this show despite waiting for a long time. I’m being offered other projects but as my commitment for this stops me to pursue them. So now when I will not be in any commitment I can choose a role I want to play,” she added.

On the professional front, Prapti is making her bollywood debut with the upcoming film ‘The Diplomat’ starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb.

The actress said she is looking for a meaty lead role.

“As an actor I’m looking to play a layered, powerful, meaty lead role. I want to gain attention from my character while I entertain my audience. I do not want to limit myself as an actor to any particular medium. I’m open to TV, Films and OTT. My only concern as of now is about the story and my role in it.”

Prapti has earlier essayed mythological characters in TV dramas like ‘Radha Krishn’ and ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’.