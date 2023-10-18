Rithvik Dhanjani on hosting ‘Jhalak 11’: ‘From celebrity contestant to now hosting the show, life is a full circle indeed’

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who has hosted shows such as India’s Best Dancer, Super Dancer, and more, is all set to host ‘Jhalak season 11’. Rithvik said: ” I am super excited to be hosting Jhalak season 11. Dancing is the one thing that truly makes me happy. I started off my journey on Indian television with ‘Jhalak’. I participated in Jhalak as a contestant.”

“From a celebrity contestant to now hosting the show, life is a full-circle moment indeed. I feel really good and grateful that I am being able to host another dance reality show, this time being Jhalak. It was the only reality show that I had not hosted.”

Talking about the show, Rithvik shared: “This season seems to be full of surprises, and I am ready to take them all on as host! Jhalak has been one of the most popular celebrity dance reality shows on TV for years, and I am elated to be a part of this season.”

Rithvik made his acting debut in 2009 with ‘Bandini’.He then starred in popular serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

He had his first success with ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani’, where he was seen portraying Jay Khurana. The year 2013, marked a turning point in his career when he turned host with ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.