scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' host Rohit Shetty claimed that the stunt-based reality show has become 'number one non-fiction' television show in 2023

By Agency News Desk
Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'
Rohit Shetty and Shiv Thakare 'KKK 13'

Filmmaker and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ host Rohit Shetty on Monday claimed that the stunt-based reality show has become ‘number one non-fiction’ television show in 2023. In a social media post, Rohit has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans.

He shared a poster of the show, featuring himself and crashing cars in the backdrop. Tags like ‘BOOM!”, “The Most Explosive Launch!”, “No 1 non-fiction TV show launch in 2023”, “500K conversations on internet”, were written on the poster.

Rohit captioned the post as, ” Thank you for making it Number 1 again! #khatronkekhiladi”.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Honestly I am watching this show only for @shivthakare9 & Rohit Sir”, “Shiv thakare the trp king”, “Shiv is the reason I am watching this season..”, “Watching KKK this year for of course RohitSir and Shiv Thakare”.

The lineup of the contestants who are still part of the show includes — Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, and Sheezan Khan.

Actress Anjum Fakih has been recently eliminated from the show.

The show captures the boundless human capacity and the spirit of daredevilry. From introducing new elements such as ‘Red Fanda’, and putting a daunting spin to terrifying stunts, the 13th edition is a raging battle of fears fought by contestants from all walks of life.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit is set to make OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI top post
Next article
MIND diet won’t improve your memory, enhance brain function for long
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson could be at the 'mercy of the selectors' over Test future, says Michael Atherton

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ premiere announced

Sports

Hyderabad to host 50km World Championships ultra running race for first time in November

Technology

MIND diet won’t improve your memory, enhance brain function for long

Sports

Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI top post

Technology

Centre extends application window under PLI scheme for IT hardware till Aug 30

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad’s retirement makes me 'more firm' to continue playing, says James Anderson

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan goes down on knees and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar

Technology

Ethereum founder relishes 'Ghevar', 'Masala Dosa' in India

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan top group C by whitewashing Spain

Sports

WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

News

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

News

First look of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US