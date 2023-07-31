Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'

Filmmaker and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ host Rohit Shetty on Monday claimed that the stunt-based reality show has become ‘number one non-fiction’ television show in 2023. In a social media post, Rohit has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans.

He shared a poster of the show, featuring himself and crashing cars in the backdrop. Tags like ‘BOOM!”, “The Most Explosive Launch!”, “No 1 non-fiction TV show launch in 2023”, “500K conversations on internet”, were written on the poster.

Rohit captioned the post as, ” Thank you for making it Number 1 again! #khatronkekhiladi”.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Honestly I am watching this show only for @shivthakare9 & Rohit Sir”, “Shiv thakare the trp king”, “Shiv is the reason I am watching this season..”, “Watching KKK this year for of course RohitSir and Shiv Thakare”.

The lineup of the contestants who are still part of the show includes — Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, and Sheezan Khan.

Actress Anjum Fakih has been recently eliminated from the show.

The show captures the boundless human capacity and the spirit of daredevilry. From introducing new elements such as ‘Red Fanda’, and putting a daunting spin to terrifying stunts, the 13th edition is a raging battle of fears fought by contestants from all walks of life.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit is set to make OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’, starring Sidharth Malhotra.