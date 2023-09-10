scorecardresearch
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Anu Malik calls contestant duo Nishtha-Ronita, 'Asha' & 'Lata ji' of show

By Agency News Desk

Music composer and judge Anu Malik praised the contestant duo Nishtha-Ronita and called them ‘Asha Bhosle’ and ‘Lata Mangeshkar’ of the singing-based reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. The two partners, who sang the iconic songs ‘Mose Chhal Kiya Jaye’ and ‘Ghar More Pardesiya’, pleased the judges to no end.

Anu Malik in particular, after being floored by their act, said: “It’s very exciting to watch such extraordinary talent on the stage of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Both of you are amazing singers and performed with full confidence.”

“Before you leave the stage, I would like to say this from the bottom of my heart to everyone that Nishtha and Ronita are the ‘Asha’ and ‘Lata’ ji of our show,” he said.

Neeti Mohan added: “After your performance, all of us have decided that both of you deserve this gold medal. Also, I must say that talent like you, who are performing gracefully in the auditions and mega auditions, are adding up to the grandness of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. We are really proud of you.”

Nishtha Sharma and Ronita Banerjee, are two among the many contestants, presenting their unique singing talents on the show.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m., exclusively on Zee TV.

