Samridhii Shukla on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ going on air: ‘It’s like waiting for exam results’

Samridhii Shukla expressed her excitement as the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is all set to go on air from Monday.

Actress Samridhii Shukla expressed her excitement as the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is all set to go on air from Monday. She said that it is akin to waiting for the result of the exams. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s legacy will now be carried forward by Samridhii and Shehzada Dhami.

The audience recently had a captivating glimpse of the show, which introduces Samridhii (Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (Armaan), Pratiksha Honmukhe (Ruhi), and Shivam Khajuria (Rohit).

The promo depicts a plot twist where Abhira and Armaan end up getting married as a result of a traumatic event, though Armaan is in love with Ruhi, who gets married to Armaan’s brother Rohit. It will be interesting to witness the drama unfold in the lives of Abhira, Armaan, Ruhi, and Rohit.

Talking about the same, Samridhii said: “I am super excited and nervous at the same time. It is like waiting for the results of the exams. We hope that whatever we are bringing to the audience is received in the form of love and appreciation.”

“Abhira is possessive about her mother, who is her world, but at the same time, Akshara is Abhira’s strength. When you love someone, they become your biggest strength and weakness. This will be seen in the show with each passing episode. Abhira is very impulsive and messy, but you will fall in love with her,” she shared.

The actress added: “All have worked their blood and sweat, which has made ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ the most loved show by the audience. We all have given our best for the show, and we hope the audience pours in their love for us and the show.”

It will air on Star Plus.

