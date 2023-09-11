Sandip Anand: Satish Kaushik's absence marks end of era in 'May I come in Madam?'

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Taking a stroll down the memory lane, actor Sandip Anand, who shared the screen with Satish Kaushik in the sitcom ‘May I come in Madam?’, said the latter’s presence has added immeasurable charm and depth to the show, and his absence marks the end of an era.

Sandip plays the character of Sajan Agarwal in ‘May I come in Madam?’ The show also stars Nehha Pendse and Sapna Sikarwar. Season one was a fun filled show with various quirky characters which made it a fan favourite show. While all the characters had their different personalities in the show, the late Satish Kaushik who was also part of the show left a mark with his perfect comic timing and his camaraderie with Sandip Anand.

Satish played the character of Boby Aggarwal.

Talking about his bond with the veteran star, Sandip said: “Satish Kaushik ji, has been an integral part of the show, and his presence has added immeasurable charm and depth to the show. His absence marks the end of an era and leaves a void that will be challenging to fill. As the show evolves, viewers can look forward to more laughter, wit, and memorable moments, keeping the spirit of “May I Come In Madam?” alive and thriving.”

Sharing his sentiment, Sandip said: “I will dearly miss the presence of Satish ji on the sets. He was not just a phenomenal actor but also a wonderful human being. Working alongside him has been an enriching experience, and his guidance and camaraderie has been invaluable.”

“His departure is bittersweet, as we bid farewell to a dear colleague while cherishing the incredible moments we’ve shared,” he added.

‘May I Come In Madam?’ airs on Star Bharat.

