scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

Amit Jain liked the taste of the cake tubs made by mother-daughter duo, Duriya and Fatema Barodawala, and offered them Rs 25 lakh for 20 per cent equity

By News Bureau

CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com, Amit Jain liked the taste of the cake tubs made by mother-daughter duo, Duriya and Fatema Barodawala, and offered them Rs 25 lakh for 20 per cent equity on the business reality show ‘Shark Tank India 2’.

He was touched by the story of the daughter, Fatema and how she managed to come out of an abusive relationship and established herself with her mother.

Fatema shared: “I did BCA and was working in an IT company for 6 months. Then I got engaged and left the job. I got married but things didn’t go well and I was being physically abused in the relationship. I was staying in a red zone during Covid -19.”

“With the help of my family and police authorities, I took a flight to reach Kolkata. After that, I tried to recover from all the trauma I have gone through. This business of baking cakes really helped me a lot not only financially but mentally as well,” she added.

Shark Peyush Bansal added that Namita Thapar would scold him for eating the cake as he is on a diet.

The more surprising element for the judges was that the cake was gluten-free.

Later, Amit offered them Rs 15 lakh for 15 per cent equity. The duo made a counteroffer and Amit said that he wanted to help them and thus offered Rs 25 lakh for 20 per cent equity.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood
Next article
Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family
This May Also Interest You
News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

News

Nikhita Gandhi talks about 'memorable V-Day' performance with Ranbir Kapoor

News

Abhijeet Bhattacharya chuffed with response to new version of 'Main Khiladi'

News

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ action director Casey O’Neill says SRK, Tom Cruise has similar passion, dedication

News

Sonu Sood: I don’t think people with emotions can survive in politics

News

Sonu Sood shares how CCL opened doors for actors in regional film industry

News

Lakshmi Manchu releases rendition of Adi Shankara's hymn on Shivaratri

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sharad Malhotra is in Coimbatore to celebrate Mahashivratri

News

Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

News

Shania Twain doesn't swear when she's in UK

News

Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan participate in intense workshops for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory

News

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

News

Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

News

Ajay Devgn – the star for all seasons

News

A strong female character is the fulcrum of any project for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

News

'Heeramandi' teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US