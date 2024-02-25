Sheeba Akashdeep: 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' going off air is extremely heartbreaking

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep recently expressed her feelings about the show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ going off-air, describing it as an extremely heartbreaking process for everyone involved. She plays the role of Pammi Sood in the show, which stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in lead roles. Despite the sadness surrounding the show’s conclusion, Sheeba shared that she gained invaluable experiences and friendships from the project.

Sheeba mentioned that it’s the first time in her career that a show ending has left such a significant impact on her, leaving a void in her heart. However, she acknowledged that such decisions are part of the industry and emphasized the positive aspects she gained from the show, including lifelong friendships, valuable experiences, and a strong bond with the producer, Rajan Shahi.

Reflecting on her character Pammi Bua, Sheeba highlighted the learning curve she experienced, particularly in channeling the character’s comedic side despite initially being portrayed as a negative role. She credited the role for bringing out her inner comedian and allowing her to enjoy the entire experience fully.

In conclusion, Sheeba expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray Pammi Bua and stated that the experience would be a major highlight in her career. ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ airs on Star Plus.