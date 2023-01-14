Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’

Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir has been keeping its audience hooked to their seats with the action-packed cases at the MPT (Mahila Police Thane). The female cop drama has a new addition to their exciting cast. Shilpa Shinde is all set to enter with a bang as Naina Mathur, a cop with her heart in the right place but her mind with its little tricks! She’s full of spunk and loves taking risks. Don’t be led astray! Naina has a crystal-clear record and has closed every case she’s ever been handed.

Shilpa Shinde talks about her comeback to television and offers insight into playing a cop for the first time.

Talking about making her comeback on television with Maddam Sir, Shilpa says “I am very happy to return to television with a special show like Maddam Sir not only entertains but also highlights the warm hearted yet responsible, side of the police force. I think the show does an excellent job of mainlining multiple issues. I am excited to play Naina Mathur and I hope the audience will love her, her quirks and embrace her for who she is.”

Talking about her character and playing a cop for the first time, Shilpa adds “Playing a cop has always been on my bucket list! Women officers are truly remarkable and deserve utmost respect. Getting the chance to play a cop as a woman is very exciting and I can only hope I will do justice to the role. Naina is a character who gets the job done, no matter what comes her way. She may use some unorthodox methods, but she has never left a case unsolved. Her rapport with Haseena is what shows the polarity of the characters in a manner that is very natural. Haseena and Naina are academy friends who share a very interesting camaraderie. They are opposite ends of the same stick, and they bring out the best in each other in ways one wouldn’t expect. I’m sure the audience will give Naina as much love as they’ve given the show and hope she lives up to her mischief.”

