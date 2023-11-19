scorecardresearch
Shivin Narang’s acting philosophy: ‘Impactful roles and self-belief’

Shivin Narang _ pic courtesy instagram

Known for his work in projects like ‘Beyhadh 2’, ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera’, ‘Aakhri Sach’, and ‘Goodbye’ among others, actor Shivin Narang is quite happy with his career graph, and said as an actor he believes in doing good work without specifying a particular role.

Shivin made his OTT debut with the show ‘Aakhri Sach’, starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

He said: “The response to ‘Aakhri Sach’ was truly encouraging and accepting. It is crucial that, when venturing into something new, you are accepted, as the later part depends on it. With ‘Aakhri Sach’, I maintained my patience and belief, and after its release, I was confident it would resonate with people.”

“People now approach me, recognising me by my character’s name, showcasing the current impact of OTT platforms,” he shared.

The ‘Internet Wala Love’ actor further said: “Previously, I was known for various characters, but now, it’s predominantly for my latest release, ‘Aakhri Sach’, and I am very happy about it.”

“I am focusing on a few films and OTT projects now. As an actor, I believe in doing good work without specifying a particular role. Whatever role I take on, I ensure to do justice to it, making an impact for people to watch and enjoy. While competition exists, you must believe in yourself, do your best, and believe that you are the best. Therefore, there is no competition for me,” he added.

In the investigative drama ‘Aakhri Sach’, Shivin plays the character of Aman. The show stars Tamannaah as Inspector Anya, Abhishek Banerjee as Bhuvan, Pratik Sehajpal, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shivin next has a movie ‘Hari Up’ in his kitty.

Pic. Sourceshivin7
