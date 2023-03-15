scorecardresearch
Shraddha Jaiswal is all set to join the cast of 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'

Shraddha Jaiswal, who was seen in TV shows such as 'Gustakh Dil', 'Shastri Sisters', and 'Madhubala' is all set to enter the fictional drama

By News Bureau

Shraddha Jaiswal, who was seen in TV shows such as ‘Gustakh Dil’, ‘Shastri Sisters’, and ‘Madhubala’ is all set to enter the fictional drama ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, which is a story of two sisters played by Radhika Muthukumar and Tanya Sharma.

Talking about her entry in the role of Lavanya, a naagin (female snake), she said: “My entry is expected to stir the plot and bring big twists to it. Hopefully, the viewers will love my eccentric portrayal of Lavanya.”

The plot of the show revolves around two sisters, Simar and Reema and the complications of their lives.

In the coming episode, Simar’s (Radhika Muthukumar) husband Aarav’s (Avinash Mukherjee) mother, Sandhya kills a snake in a forest to save her son. However, Simar is scared as she believes killing a snake is inauspicious. They all perform the last rites of the naag (male snake). Lavanya then decides to take revenge on them for killing the naag.

Briefing about her character, Shraddha added: “Lavanya is a naagin, who’s seeking revenge. She has immense powers stored in the five rings on her fingers, with each one carrying a different kind of poison. She looks sweet but is a merciless killer who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.”

At last, she expressed her excitement about joining the cast of the show and concluded with: “I’m thrilled to join ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ with this very interesting role of a naagin. I have previously done shows with the producer Rashmi Sharma, so it’s like a homecoming for me. I’ve been following the show and am quite excited about the upcoming track.”

‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ airs on Colors.

Entertainment Today

