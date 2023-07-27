scorecardresearch
Shubhangi Atre to essay double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the hit television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', will be soon seen in a double role in the upcoming track of the show. 

The actress shared that the show will have an intriguing storyline as the innocent Angoori Bhabi will assume the alter ego of ‘Chameli Jaan,’ a club dancer with a sultry demeanour.

The episode will also feature a crossover from another hit show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ as its titular character Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali) and Manohar (Nitin Jhadav) will go undercover to arrest an international criminal’s girlfriend.

To their astonishment, they encounter a doppelganger of Angoori, who calls herself ‘Chameli Jaan’. However, their encounter is cut short when the lights unexpectedly go out, leaving the mysterious woman injured and seeking help. Meanwhile, Angoori feels disheartened after facing an insult from Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) for being a traditional housewife. Driven by the circumstances, she leaves the house.

The actress said: “Spotting an opportunity, the commissioner and Manohar approach Angoori to implore her to assist them in catching the criminal, a plea to which she agrees. As the plot unfolds, Tiwari and Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) disguise themselves and venture into the club, unaware of what lies ahead. The way one thing leads to another and the events that unfold will provide the viewers with a fun dose of laughter, surprises, and unexpected twists.”

Expressing her joy in portraying a double role, Shubhangi elaborates, “I absolutely loved taking on the new character of Chameli Jaan. Being able to dance on various occasions brought me immense delight. As an actor, the desire to delve into multiple roles is constant. I consider myself blessed to be a part of a show like ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, which presents fresh storylines every week, offering me opportunities to do different things, experiment with my appearance, and present something novel to the audience.”

For her Juggling Chameli Jaan and Angoori was a wonderful experience, even though it posed challenges in transitioning between two distinct moods and attires. Though time-consuming, the process was truly enjoyable, involving hours of changing, makeup, costumes, and jewellery adjustments for each character.

She continued, “Stepping away from my usual appearance was both thrilling and exciting. One of the most enjoyable aspects was choreographing my dance sequences. Growing up as a huge Bollywood fan, I admired iconic performances by stars like Zeenat Aman, Helen, Madhuri Dixit, and Rekhaji in memorable item songs on the screen. Drawing inspiration from their characters, I watched many songs and scenes to ensure I captured the right moves and expressions to portray Chameli Jaan.”

“We always aim to present something new, fun, and refreshing to the audience. The creative process involves continuous research, brainstorming, and crafting amusing and entertaining characters to keep the viewers hooked. This track will provide complete fodder for laughter and entertainment. The audience has given us tremendous love, and the love and enjoyment each character receives from the audience motivates us to strive to surpass our performances every time,” she added.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday through Friday on &TV.

