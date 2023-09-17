scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ravie Dubey drops b’day wish for Nia Sharma

By Agency News Desk
Ravie Dubey drops b’day wish for Nia Sharma
Ravie Dubey - Nia Sharma _ news agency pic

Actor Ravie Dubey on Sunday showered love on his ‘Jamai Raja’ co-star Nia Sharma, as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday. Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, Ravie dropped sizzling pictures with Nia from a party. In the photos, the duo can be seen twinning in white.

While Ravie looks dapper in white shirt and matching pants, Nia looked hot in satin white sleeveless dress.

Ravie sported a heavy bearded look, while Nia opted for a dewy makeup look. The former can be seen keeping his hand on Nia’s shoulder, while both posed for the cameras. He captioned it as: “Always wishing well for you Have a super year ahead Nia…stay incredible #happybirthday”.

Having worked together in the television show ‘Jamai Raja’, and the sequel ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ that streamed on OTT, Ravie shares the most crackling chemistry with Nia.

Touted as his best and favourite co-star, Ravie has often expressed his fondness for Nia, and occasionally offer glimpses into the endearing and fun bond shared by the two.

From fiction to non-fiction in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, Ravie and Nia have always garnered love of the audience upon sharing screen together. On the professional front, Nia was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vivek Agnihotri details technical aspects of filming 'The Vaccine War'
Next article
Halle Berry seemingly calls out Drake for using a picture of her without consent
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US