Stuntwoman Reshma Pathan shares her story on 'India's Best Dancer 3'

For its second edition of ‘Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal!’, reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’ honours the country’s first stuntwoman, Reshma Pathan. And to give the audience an idea of her skills, Reshma turns host Jay Bhanushali into her muse as she showcases a couple of stunts with him.

A woman of invincible strength and unwavering spirit, Reshma is India’s first successful stunt woman who has performed thousands of nerve-wracking stunts in almost 400 films across languages.

The ‘Sholay Girl’, whose journey in Indian Cinema has been truly inspiring, says: “Back then, the condition in my house was not so good, I had many brothers and sisters, and my father was really ill, so I had to earn for the family somehow.”

Then, Fate smiled at her. “One day I was jumping around on the streets and Azim Bhai [the action director] saw me, and while everyone was giving me a few paise, he gave me two rupees,” Reshma, now 69 years old, says of the day that transformed her life.

She continues: “I told him I did not have change and he asked me to keep the money. He came to my house, met my father, and spoke to him about letting me enter the industry.”

It wasn’t easy for Reshma to get her father’s permission. “My father was not OK with it, but I convinced him and entered the industry as a stunt woman,” she recollects. “The industry gave me a lot, and because of my hard work and your love, I am standing on this stage today. I am truly grateful.”

She mentions that the stunt she had performed in ‘Sholay’ was the most challenging action sequence she had ever done – she was Hema Malini’s stunt double. She kept going even after many injuries.

Reshma surprises the audience by sharing with them that, despite her advanced age, she continues to work in the industry.

